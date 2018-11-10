Teddy Geiger Is Engaged To Emily Hampshire One Year After Transitioning

Musician Teddy Geiger and Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire are now engaged. The 30-year-old singer and songwriter revealed the happy news in a series of Instagram posts on Friday, November 9.

The first post featured a close-up picture of the two women, sans makeup, in bed.

“I love this woman so much [and] she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so f**king happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night,” Geiger wrote on Instagram.

“Which is why… When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES,” she captioned her second Instagram post. The accompanying three-picture slideshow contained various photos of Geiger in bed showing off her brand-new heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

The last Instagram post of the day was a close-up shot of the bling for Geiger’s mother, who was not happy with one of her daughter’s slideshow pictures in which her tongue was sticking out.

The couple revealed their relationship to the world on August 30 and made their first red carpet appearance as a duo at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, according to People.

The magazine also noted that this is Geiger’s first public relationship since she began transitioning around October of 2017.

In an interview with Paper published on November 2, the “For You I Will (Confidence)” singer opened up about her new life.

“I started painting my nails and started wearing some women’s clothing, but that whole side of me always caused problems in my intimate relationships — there was a lot of shame attached to it,” Geiger explained.

“I’d talk to people I was dating about it but still [felt] ashamed. Generally, it would be fine at first, but then as time went on they’d maybe not be as cool with it as they thought they were. Whereas now I’m dating Emily, and from the beginning this is who she met. It’s very different when you’re being yourself and your friends know who you are. I’m not carrying this weight around anymore. I’m not ashamed of myself. I’m not angry at myself for being this way. I’m not taking it out on other people, or not feeling like I can be all there with them.”

Professionally, Geiger has taken on the stage name teddy<3 and has a new album, LillyAnna, coming out in late November. The record features songs recorded between 2011 and 2017.