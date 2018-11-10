Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Little Black Dress

Model and actress Olivia Culpo is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure in different photographs and videos, and she knows exactly how to leave her fans asking for more with every single Instagram post.

The former Miss Universe recently posted a video from the 2nd annual Revolve Awards on her favorite platform, where she is featured posing for the camera in her signature sexy way. Olivia wore a little, off-the-shoulder black tasseled dress which she paired with a bejeweled clutch. She wore black stockings in a sheer finish and completed her look with a pair of black stiletto pumps. Olivia pulled her hair back into a bun to pull off a neat, yet sexy look and wore silver drop earrings.

“You look so beautiful! I love the dress you picked! Sad I’m missing it this year!” one of her fans commented on the picture. While another fan called Olivia, “incredibly beautiful.”

In her Instagram stories, Olivia posted three videos while getting dressed up for the event as she loudly sang Christina Aguilera’s song, “Hurt,” in her impressive voice.

Prior to posting the video, Olivia also posted a group picture where she posed with Victoria’s Secret models Romee Strijd, Lorena Rae, and Gisou Hair’s founder, Negin Mirsalehi, as they flew to Las Vegas for the Revolve Awards. VS model Elsa Hosk also accompanied Olivia, as seen in her Instagram stories.

Olivia wore a white jacket over a plain white T-shirt and teamed it with a pair of white Bermuda shorts. The picture in question received more than 105,000 likes and close to 400 comments, where fans and followers showered all the girls with compliments.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

“Amazing! You girls are awesome!” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Look out Vegas, here comes trouble of the fun kind,” another fan jokingly commented on the picture.

“Wow. Too much beauty in a single pic,” another follower wrote.

Olivia was attending the ceremony as her collaboration with Reunited Clothing called Marled x Olivia Culpo won the brand collaboration of the year award.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old star is reported to have recently called off her relationship to NFL star Danny Amendola for the second time this year, but the newly single life appeared to suit her as she stunned everyone with her incredible looks at the event.

It is believed that Olivia was the one to call the relationship off after she was left “distraught” over leaked pictures of her ex-boyfriend with CBS sports reporter, Bianca Peters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an insider told Radar Online that Olivia was furious when she learned what Amendola was up to while she was away shooting in Australia for Sports Illustrated.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” the insider said.