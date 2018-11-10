Lindsay Lohan Goes Braless In Plunging Floral Dress On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan rocked a braless look, and shared it with her fans on Instagram. In the photo, the actress struck a strong pose with both of her hands on her hips. She wore here hair down with a heavy left part, and sported some bright, red lipstick. Lindsay wore a Saint Laurent dress, which had a plunging neckline almost down to her belly button. The dress was black with red flowers, along with white polka-dots. Lohan captioned the photo, “Loving all @ysl [black heart emoji] @anthonyvaccarello [kissy-face emoji].”

Fans showered Lohan with praise, with many people noting that she looked “perfect and beautiful.” One fan said, “ooooooh shes bacccccck with a vengeance.” Someone noticed her shoulder pads, while another person told her, “Wow Looking great Lilo.”

In other news, the actress is expected to make her way back into mainstream media with a new MTV show that’s supposed to air in 2019, detailed Deadline. The premise of the show is Lindsay working on opening the Lohan Beach House in the Greek Islands, which is her third location after the Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes. It was at the Mykonos location that Lindsay was spotted doing “The Lilo” dance, which took the internet by storm. If that viral video is any indication, there’s a chance that the MTV show could be a success.

And most recently, Lohan’s rep was notably making the rounds on Facebook saying that anyone should “reach out if you rep a brand that is interested in endorsement opportunities with Lindsay,” according to the Daily Beast.

“Acceptable brands include: fashion, beauty, car, lifestyle, CPG, fitness/lifestyle, food/drinks, entertainment/media, tech. Must have a substantial budget.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the call for endorsements will lead to any new opportunities for Lohan.

In the meantime, she’s keeping her fans updated on her daily life with snippets of her comings and goings. This included a video of her meeting fans at the MTV EMAs, as well as sharing news from her siblings. For example, she shared a photo of her brother modeling for Saint Laurent. Lohan also shared news about her sister’s new music that’s due to be dropped soon.

Notably at the EMAs, Lindsay wore an all-gold dress that was off-the-shoulder and had several tiers of ruffles on the top. She also held a striped clutch, and wore her hair down in waves. The video that she shared to her Instagram shows her taking selfies with her fans.