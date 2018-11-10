Apple Confirms Some iPhone X And 13-Inch MacBook Pro Units Have Hardware Issues

Apple announced on Friday that it has spotted some quality issues with the iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple confirmed that some iPhone X units are suffering from touchscreen problems, where the display fails to respond or only responds intermittently when touched, or responds even when a user isn’t touching the screen. The iPhone X, which was first introduced by Apple in 2017 as the company’s latest flagship handset, was phased out following the launch of the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR in September.

In addition to the iPhone X, a “limited number” of 13-inch MacBook Pro units have solid-state drive issues that Apple claimed could result in “data loss and failure of the drive.” As noted by Engadget, the affected laptops were sold between June, 2017, and June, 2018, have either 128GB or 256GB SSDs, and do not include the Touch Bar feature.

In both cases, Apple offered to remedy the issues free of charge, as the company will be replacing the displays on affected iPhone X units and installing firmware updates on the SSDs of defective MacBook Pros. However, Engadget stressed that there are some things that users need to keep in mind before having their devices serviced. iPhone X owners may have to pay to have cracked displays replaced, while MacBook Pro owners will have to back up their data before having their laptops fixed, as the firmware update will cause the SSD to be reformatted.

MacBook Pro owners can check if their units qualify for free repair by entering their serial number on the Apple support website.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Apple has offered to fix quality issues on its products for free. CNBC cited last year’s battery replacement program that followed the company’s admission that a software update designed to help manage battery life on older iPhones actually compromised the devices’ performance. According to Business Insider, many consumers felt that Apple acknowledged the “throttling” effect too late, and that this might have been the company’s way of convincing them to upgrade to a newer model.

Months after Apple announced its battery replacement program, the company offered in June to replace defective, noisy keyboards in select MacBook and MacBook Pro units. This also led to Apple revamping its keyboard design for its 2018 laptops by including silicone membranes beneath the keys that allowed for quieter typing and greater protection against dust and debris, per AppleInsider.