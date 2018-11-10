Paulina Gretzky Shares A Pouty Selfie In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky shared a new selfie on her Instagram via stories, and she’s looking great. The short GIF showed Paulina wearing a red tube bikini top, while she puckered her lips to the camera and played with her hair with her left hand. She wore light pink lipstick, heavy eyeliner, and mascara. The post was geo-tagged to Florida, and she used Cardi B’s song, “Ring,” in the background. Gretzky tilted her head slightly and blinked in the GIF, which she shared after revealing that she was on a boat with fiance Dustin Johnson. It looked like the sun was setting around 5 p.m.

There was a brief moment when fans wondered if the couple were still together, detailed Us Weekly Magazine. It didn’t help that Paulina stayed off Instagram during that period, thus leaving people wondering what was going on.

In addition to taking time off Instagram, Paulina also deleted all photos that included Dustin in September, which some took as a sign that they were no longer together.

It’s also worth mentioning that around the time the couple were rumored to have split, The Sun reported that Dustin had an affair with Yassie Safai.

The allegations were refuted by Safai, who defended herself on social media.

“My world has been turned upside down. I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship. I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood country club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times. I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people.”

Whatever the case, fans are glad to see them back together on social media, as the two look happy as ever in recent posts. This includes Dustin’s latest post on the platform from mid-October, where he posed smiling next to Paulina at an event. He wore a simple black outfit, while Paulina sported a black tank top, cameo jacket, and jeans.

The couples’ biggest fans expressed their relief at seeing the picture, as one person noted that “I thank God your [sic] looking happy together.”

“Stay positive DJ! You got game and a great girl!” someone else noted.

“What a great couple,” another fan simply said.

Meanwhile, Paulina seems to be enjoying the sunshine as much as possible, as she posted a bikini pic just three days ago. Before that, she stunned her fans with a revealing Eskimo costume for Halloween.