Kanye West Urges Kim Kardashian To Make Amends With Caitlyn Jenner Following Devastating Fire

Kanye West is said to be completely devastated about Caitlyn Jenner losing her home in the tragic wildfire that is currently raging through Southern California, and wants his wife, Kim Kardashian, to make amends with her former step-father.

According to a November 9 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kanye West’s heart is breaking for Caitlyn Jenner, whose house was reduced to ashes due to the shocking wildfires in California. Now he wants Kim Kardashian to reach out to Cait and smooth things out during the tough time for the former Olympic gold medalist.

“Kanye was devastated that her crib burned down. [He] told Kim in times like this we all come together. ‘Ye feels guilty because he hasn’t spoken to Cait in a few weeks and to hear that she’s without a home breaks his heart. He’s manning up and really taking control and being the rock of the family,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye’s house is also in danger of burning to the ground due to the wildfire. The couple, along with Kim’s famous sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, were evacuated from their home on Thursday as the fire crept closer and closer to the property.

On Friday, Kardashian revealed that she got word the fire had reached their property, but that everything was contained for the time being. Kim then asked her social media followers to pray for everyone being impacted by the fire.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kim wrote via her Twitter account.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian is allegedly worried that some of her most valuable things will be ruined if the flames come up to the walls of her multi-million dollar home.

Sources previously told Radar Online that Kardashian is terrified that her expensive jewelry will be burnt in the possible fire. In addition, Kim and Kanye are in a panic over possibly losing their home to a fire.

Kardashian is said to have wanted security to stay on at the home in case of looters, but everyone had to be evacuated from the property.

