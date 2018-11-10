Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Hooked Up During Recent Trip To NYC, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split up back in 2015, but there has seemingly always been speculation that the pair may end up back together. Now, sources claim that the former couple hooked up during a recent trip to New York City.

According to a recent report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took a weekend trip to the Big Apple last month in order to support Kanye West during his Saturday Night Live appearance. However, the pair allegedly ended up in bed together during the getaway.

“It’s an open secret that [Scott] and Kourt hooked up in New York recently. He tried to move on from Kourtney, but she’s incredibly confident nowadays and she has this sexy, positive energy that drives Scott wild. They fell into bed one night, and now Scott’s totally hooked,” an insider said.

However, there is one big problem, Scott is currently dating model Sofia Richie. The pair have been dating for over a year, and are seemingly getting very serious. Meanwhile, the source alleges that Kardashian is still under Disick’s skin, and that they will have secret meetups from time to time.

“She’s enjoying the power she has over Scott — he’s sneaking off for a booty call whenever she gives him the green light,” the source added. However, Kourtney doesn’t want Scott to read too much into the hook ups, and has reportedly told him that they are just for fun.

“[Kourtney] has made it clear that it’s no-strings-attached and that there’s no expectation from her, which surprised him. [Scott’s] still keeping Sofia in his life because Kourt’s reluctant about a reunion and doesn’t want to be tied to any one partner. She’s having too much fun playing the field.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie were recently spotted out together for a dinner date. The trio’s meal was allegedly “tense,” as they talked about co-parenting and other issues that involved Scott and Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sources claim that the dinner meet up looked more like a business meeting than a friendly sit-down, and that it did not last very long. Since that time, Scott and Sofia have been spotted out together, and Kourtney has seemingly been busy with her children.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.