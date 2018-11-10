Alyssa Milano Calls Out People Who Shamed James Woods For Helping Evacuate Her Horses In California Wildfire

Conservative actor and avid Donald Trump supporter James Woods turned his Twitter account into a feed for people to get help evacuating the California wildfires and search for missing people.

According to a Yahoo! report, the Casino star helped actress Alyssa Milano get her five horses evacuated during the wildfire chaos. The Who’s The Boss star tweeted a plea, “If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me.”

Woods responded with last resort advice should Milano not be able to get her horses out of harm’s way in time. He advised her to spray paint them with her number and let them go after removing their halters if all other avenues failed. Later, when reports said Milano’s horses had been evacuated, Woods tweeted again to let people know those reports were untrue and the actress turned political activist still needed help with the animals. He noted that his request was indeed serious.

In the midst of helping people, Woods also responded to another Twitter user who asked him why he’d cross party lines to help Milano. Woods simply replied, “Because her animals are in danger and she needs help. @Alyssa_Milano #SoCalFiresJamesWoods.”

Ultimately, Milano was able to report that her horses made it to safety before the fire threatened their health. She also had words for the people who questioned people helping people in such a difficult situation in California.

Important: if you must free them as a last resort, be sure to remove their halters. @Alyssa_Milano #SoCalFiresJamesWoods https://t.co/aUldBrBFMO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern. To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

For his efforts in helping Milano and many others while the fires rage in Southern California, Woods received a lot of thankful tweets, and Milano added one of her own. In response, he pointed out that politics pale in comparison to helping others escape the devastating fires in the region. He urged people to continue helping out and saving lives.

Other celebrities, including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, had to flee the fires, which threatened their homes. Plus, the Inquisitr reported that their step-dad, Caitlyn Jenner, lost her house when the fires burned it to the ground, which left her “shaken” up.

Despite losing her home, Jenner was grateful that she and those she loves were able to evacuate in time, and she hopes that everybody else made it out safely too. So far, Jenner hasn’t released an official statement in the wake of losing her home.