Model Stella Maxwell Sizzles In A Barely-There Lingerie Set At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell — who is also famous for being actress Kristen Stewart’s lady love — completely mesmerized her fans as she posted a photo from the ramp of the much-awaited Victoria’s Secret 2018 fashion extravaganza on her Instagram.

The 28-year-old Belgian beauty looked absolutely stunning in a powder pink lace bra and matching panties, which she teamed up with a bright orange-lined gold corset and her pale orange angel wings that she tied around her neck with the help of a bright orange satin sash. She completed her look with a pair of killer strappy high heels which accentuated her gait as she walked the runway of the most popular fashion event of the year.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question garnered more than 125,000 likes and close to 600 comments from her fans and followers on Instagram. The hottie also posted a series of Instagram stories from the event where she is featured getting ready for the fashion show behind the stage.

“Great show Stella! It was a fun time! You looked amazing,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are at your best Stella! Now you can have a good rest,” wrote another considerate fan, who was one of the very few people to realize that it’s a lot of hard work for models to participate in a fashion show.

According to the Daily Mail, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show came under fire by some critics for upholding sexism. Maxwell strongly defended the show. In an interview with Glamour UK, she said that it is “empowers women.”

“For me, it feels empowering to walk down a runway in my underwear! The message I want to send out is that women are sexy. We have girls from all over the world in the show – it’s just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in. I personally really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it’s all about feeling good AND looking amazing.”

Maxwell also said that the show is all about being “comfortable in your body and embracing it,” adding that the girls put in a lot of hard work and exercise for months and months to pull off the perfect bikini bodies and when they walk the ramp, it’s a moment of pride for them.

“Yes, this is it, this is what I have been working so hard for! I think that’s mainly what it is about: it’s about hard work!” she said of the fashion show.