The singer is engaged to actress Priyanka Chopra.

Singer and former teen heartthrob Nick Jonas revealed today the names of five of the men that will be standing by his side when he and fiancee Priyanka Choppra say “I do.”

In a post to the Levels singer’s Instagram, Nick shared with his impressive 17.5 million followers the creative gift he is giving to his groomsmen — Lime electric scooters, which are personalized for each member of the groom’s wedding party.

“I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll,” he captioned the photo of him standing next to the unconventional modes of transportation, which he made sure to snag for himself as well. “So I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help…”

Not only were the scooters personalized, but Nick also tagged his five groomsmen in the photo to fully confirm their identities.

Included in the wedding party, naturally, are his three brothers: Joe, Kevin, and Frankie. Nick, Kevin, and Joe were members of the popular former boy band, the Jonas Brothers, who shot to fame after appearing on an episode of Disney’s Hannah Montana. Joe is currently engaged to Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner, who attended Priyanka’s bachelorette party last weekend. Frankie is the youngest of the Jonas siblings, and is frequently referred to as the “Bonus Jonas” by fans of the famous musical family.

Also included in the wedding party is Nick’s Kingdom co-star, Jonathan Tucker, who seemed quite excited about his gift.

“I WILL FOLLOW YOU ON THIS LIME SCOOTER WHEREVER YOU GO,” E! News reported he enthusiastically wrote in a comment to Nick’s photo. “INCLUDING HONEYMOON.”

The fifth groomsmen revealed is Priyanka’s younger brother, Siddharth Chopra.

These men are only a portion of those that will be standing with Nick at his wedding. A source told E! News that he will have a total of 11 groomsmen with him for his big day.

“The scooters will be given to each of the groomsmen at his home in Los Angeles prior to his bachelor party,” the source said.

Nick and Priyanka announced their engagement to the world with a photo on both of their Instagram accounts after just a few months of dating.

“Future Mrs. Jonas,” Nick captioned a photo of the two of them in which Priyanka’s Tiffany & Co. engagement ring is fully on display. “My heart. My love.”

And their whirlwind romance continues to move rapidly. Sources told The Blast that the stars went to the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to obtain a marriage license.