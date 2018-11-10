Kim Kardashian Hides Her Face As She Leaves Botox Clinic

Kim Kardashian may be dealing with some personal issues as the Southern California wildfires are threatening to reach her home. However, that hasn’t stopped her from keeping up with her beauty regimen.

According to a Nov. 9 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed leaving a beauty clinic which specializes in Botox, fillers, and laser procedures.

Kim was photographed outside of the Epione Skin Clinic in Beverly Hills on Friday. She a pair of black sweats and a matching hooded sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her hood up to help cover her face, and wore her long, dark hair down and styled in loose waves.

Kim talked on her phone as her close friend, Larsa Pippen walked next to her. Larsa, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, wore a pair of skin-tight black leggings. She also donned a white crew neck sweatshirt, and wore her long sandy-colored hair up in a classic ponytail.

Larsa also talked on her phone, and carried a black leather handbag over her shoulder.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and her family have been evacuated from their home due to the raging wildfire that has been destroying home and property in Southern California.

Kim Kardashian revealed via social media on Friday that the flames have reached her property. The reality star told her followers that she learned that the fire was getting closer to her house, and thanked the firefighters who were working so hard on trying to combat the flames.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment,’ Kim wrote Friday, just a day after the forest fires were sparked. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian stated.

Meanwhile, Kim’s former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, also lost her Malibu home to the wildfire. Caitlyn’s house was destroyed by the flames, and she is said to be a bit “shaken up” by the ordeal after her multi-million home was reduced to ashes in the tragic fire.

After evacuating her home, Kim Kardashian posted a sweet photo of herself kissing her sister Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, and revealed that she was so thankful her family was safe.