Carson Daly Discusses His Anxiety Disorder And How He Finds Happiness Everyday

Carson Daly is opening up about how he copes with his anxiety on a daily basis.

Carson Daly has been very candid in the past year about his struggles with anxiety and how he copes with stress on a daily basis. According to Today, Daly has come to accept that anxiety may always be a part of his life, but he is choosing to not let it hold him back in any aspect of his life.

The Today Show host has experienced a lot of pain in the last couple of years after losing both his mother and stepfather just five weeks apart from one another. Through all of this loss, Daly has been able to find happiness again by surrounding himself with his wife, Siri Daly, and their three children. Some days are still extremely difficult for him and he has had to learn various coping techniques to keep his anxiety at bay. Breathing exercises are a regular part of his average day and he will often have to take a five-minute break from whatever he’s doing to just breathe and get his heart rate back to normal.

In addition to his family, Daly says he draws happiness from the little pleasures in life such as a music, a glass of wine, a great meal, or a sunny day.

“My anxiety and happiness are closely correlated, they’re just on opposite sort of paths,” he explained.

“So I’m a little sensitive to being nervous on one side, but also I get great joy and great happiness from certain sources and that’s an incredible experience.”

Many were surprised when Daly first revealed he has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder earlier this year. He is an extremely busy man, hosting the Orange Room on Today, in addition to hosting The Voice. As suggested, he seems to have found a way to ensure that his anxiety doesn’t hold him back in his work life. What viewers at home didn’t know was that the host is consistently working on new methods to control his anxiousness.

Daly’s faith gives him the strength he needs to continue to be the best husband, father, and person he can be every day.

“Then, by the end of the day, I hope I was the best husband, the best father, the best co-worker, the best person in society that I could possibly be. Did I get it right? And then I put my head on the pillow and I hope I get another opportunity to do that again the next day,” he said.