Alicia Silverstone Claims Son Doesn’t Need Medicine Because Veganism Keeps Him Healthy

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone is well known for discussing the benefits of a vegan and eco-friendly lifestyle every chance she gets. The 42-year-old even published a vegan cookbook in 2011 called, The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet.

Now she is claiming that her son, 7-year-old Bear Blu Jarecki, has never had to take any kind of medicine because being a vegan is all that is necessary to remain healthy.

“He can get sniffles and a runny nose, but he’s not down [and] he still goes to school,” Silverstone said in a new interview with Page Six.

“Two times in his life has he been like ‘Mommy, I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”

The star of the recently-canceled Paramount Network series American Woman has been a vegan she was 21-years-old and has been raising her young son strictly on a plant-based diet.

One of Silverstone and Bear’s favorite treats is a granola concoction that is based on one of her mother’s recipes.

However, she told Page Six that she can’t keep it in the house because she “can’t stop eating it.” Instead, she’ll make a batch and then give it to Bear to take with him when he visits his father, musician and radio host Christopher Jarecki.

Bear’s parents were married for almost 13 years before separating earlier this year.

According to a November 6 report from The Blast, Silverstone and Jarecki cannot agree on divorce terms and are locked in negotiations with “all issues in dispute.” They have formally requested a private judge help them to settle everything and secure a “signed judgment” so they can be officially divorced.

Even if Bear doesn’t need medicine, he may be taking some other types of pills to stay healthy — his mom co-created a certified organic, non-GMO line of herbals and vitamins for children and adults called MyKind Organics.

“I wanted to take a vitamin made from the same types of organic, nutritious foods I eat in my daily diet. I didn’t want a bottle of chemical isolates dressed up with organic fluff. The vitamin I wanted to take didn’t exist, so that’s why I created MyKind Organics,” Silverstone explained on the company’s website.

Professionally, Deadline reported that Silverstone has completed two new film projects this year for release in 2019.

In The Pleasure of Your Presence, she plays a woman who attempts to stop her brother (Jake Hoffman) from marrying a young, French girl (Mathilde Ollivier), and in Judy Small, Silverstone’s character, and her on-screen husband (Rob Corddry), seek the help of a marriage counselor (Michaela Watkins) who winds up manipulating them.