‘OITNB’ Sequel Possibilities Abound As Netflix Promises To Keep Franchise Around For Years

Yes, Orange is the New Black will be ending as a series after Season 7, but it’s just the beginning of the franchise. The entertainment world was abuzz Friday as news spread that OITNB will be getting a sequel series after the last season airs.

This comes as no surprise, as it was Orange that really put Netflix on the map as a true TV contender in the awards and ratings game.

“It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with Jenji [Kohan] about a potential sequel,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairperson Kevin Briggs, according to The Playlist.

Jenji Kohan is the creator of OITNB who fell in love with the book the TV series is based on.

There’s still a lot left on the table with Orange is the New Black, and so many storylines and rabbit holes to follow it can’t possibly all be wrapped up with just one more season. Half the cast disappeared in Season 6 following a huge shake-up with the prison population that fans have been following since the beginning of the series.

OITNB is a sequel to That 70s Show: a theory pic.twitter.com/An5mfM6wGp — WCT⚡️ (@theNicSmith72) June 4, 2017

A sequel series could potentially focus on the transferred prisoners who vanished at the end of Season 5.

Fans have developed deep love for the huge cast of characters featured in the show, which makes it very possible that creators will stick with actresses who have already been a part of the franchise.

imagine talking about a potential oitnb sequel and NOT including nicky nichols sorry but that’s something i cannot and will not get behind — jenn (@Jennnnng) November 9, 2018

However, a sequel to OITNB could also focus on a whole new crop of women in a completely different prison. And while fans of the series may balk at this idea initially, the compelling storytelling the show is known for should have little trouble getting people hooked on a new group of inmates.

There are already lots of ideas floating around behind the scenes, according to TV Guide. A series following Piper’s former fiancee and BFF, Larry Bloom and Polly Harper (played by Jason Biggs and Maria Dizzia, respectively) has been suggested, as has a series centered on Piper’s family members.

Of course, the future of the franchise depends heavily on how things end in Season 7. Some ladies may leave the prison through release. Some may die. And something else may happen that shuts down the prison completely, slamming the door on the ladies of this particular correctional facility.

Wherever Orange does go, fans are sure to follow. The series has been one of the most popular for Netflix, and one of the most talked-about on social media.