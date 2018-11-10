Rihanna Gets Trump To Stop Playing Her Music At His Rallies

Rihanna has proven that she’s in charge of where her music is played and that she doesn’t want it at any future Trump rallies. The Los Angeles Times reports that the pop superstar’s music publisher, BMI, sent the Trump campaign a letter which officially bans them from playing any of her songs at their events.

“BMI has received a communication from Robyn Fenty, professionally known as ‘Rihanna,’ objecting to the Trump Campaign’s use of Rihanna’s musical works,” the letter reads, as published by the L.A. Times.

“As such … this letter serves as notice that Rihanna’s musical works are excluded from the [political entities] Agreement, and any performance of Rihanna’s musical works by the Trump Campaign from this date forward is not authorized by BMI.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it looks like Rihanna first learned that her music was being played at Trump rallies thanks to Twitter.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” Phil Rucker tweeted a couple of days ago. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna replied to the tweet, indicating her displeasure with the fact that her song was on the Trump playlist.

“Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!” she tweeted.

Later news broke that the singer sent a cease and desist letter to prevent her music from being played by the Trump campaign. Now that BMI has excluded her music from BMI’s political entities agreement, it probably won’t happen again.

Rihanna is hardly the only music artist who has objected to their music being played at Trump rallies. The L.A. Times notes that the Prince estate has asked them not to play his music. Pharell Williams and Guns N Roses’ Axl Rose has done so as well.

The L.A. Times also reports that the Trump campaign has not responded to their calls for a comment on this story.

Rihanna was open about expressing her support for key Democratic candidates in the run up to the midterm elections. She used her Instagram page to endorse Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams in their efforts to make history by becoming governors of Florida and Georgia respectively. On election day, she also encouraged her 65.8 million followers to stay in line and cast their votes.