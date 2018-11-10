Kylie Jenner Heartbroken That Caitlyn Jenner Lost Home In Devastating Wildfires

Kylie Jenner may be on the East Coast with Travis Scott for his Astroworld Tour but she’s very worried about what is happening back home in California.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Caitlyn Jenner fell victim to the devastating wildfires that are rocking both Southern and Northern California. Jenner’s lavish 3,500 square foot Malibu pad has reportedly burned down in the fire and now there is nothing left of it. The former Olympian has been living in the home since 2015 and it was also featured on her reality show I Am Cait. Luckily, she was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Now, Caitlyn’s family is very worried about her according to the Hollywood Life. Kylie Jenner is totally “heartbroken and devastated” after hearing that her dad lost her home. The lip kit mogul knows that the house has always held a special place in Caitlyn’s heart and can’t help but feel terrible, wondering what Caitlyn will do next.

“Kylie has always been super close to Caitlyn and is worried sick about how she’s coping with the tragedy.”

The insider also says that Kylie is totally “shaken” that Caitlyn lost her home in the fire but she definitely is feeling a little bit helpless since she’s in Baltimore with Stormi and Travis Scott on tour instead of being at home with her family.

Caitlyn Jenner's $3.5M Malibu compound burns down, fire engulfs Kim and Kanye's mansion and smoke envelops Lady Gaga's home as California wildfires rage out of control https://t.co/avpZxxaD0V — Watching Eye (@watchingeye) November 9, 2018

“She has Stormi with her and she’s in contact with Caitlyn and the rest of her family and knows everyone’s safe, so she’s counting her blessings,” another source shared.

Kylie is also grateful to firefighters and first responders for helping to battle the wildfires and save homes. The insider shared that Jenner is considering making a big donation to the firefighters because she really just wants to be able to do something to help.

And Caitlyn may not be the only member of the famous family who is it trouble. As the Inquisitr shared, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new Hidden Hills mansion is also at risk for being destroyed in the fire and according to some outlets, there are already flames on their property. On her Instagram account, Kim explained to fans that she only had one hour to pack and evacuate her home after returning from a trip last night.

Kourtney Kardashian also shared with fans that she was forced to evacuate her home but was able to seek safety at Kendall Jenner’s house. Additionally, Kylie Jenner let her fans know that the fire is close to her house and she’s just hoping for the best.

So far, the Northern California fires have already taken the lives of five people.