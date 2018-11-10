Kim Kardashian Remembers What’s Important In Sweet Snapshot With Baby True Thompson

Kim Kardashian is counting her blessings this weekend as wildfires in Southern California threaten to burn down the home she shares with husband, Kanye West.

On Friday night, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a cute photo of herself with her niece, True Thompson, and remind fans that the family is safe, which is the most important thing in the world.

In the sweet snapshot, Kim is seen wearing a white rob and relaxing as she holds on to her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson. Kim is seen with her hair parted down the middle and worn straight, as little True wears a onesie and stares into the camera for the black and white photograph.

In the caption of the picture, Kardashian writes a heartfelt message about the devastating wildfires that are currently threatening her family’s homes in Southern California.

Kim reveals that she is trying to keep her mind off of the fact that she cold lose her home to the flames by cuddling up to her sweet little niece. She also reminds herself and her social media followers that her family members are all safe, and that is what is truly important at the moment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, has already lost her Malibu home to the devastating fire. Cait is said to be shaken up by the loss, but is doing well and is thankful that she, her gal pal Sophia Hutchins, and their dog all got out of the home safely, thanks to the evacuation.

“Cait believes material things can be replaced, and she will most likely donate money to help rebuild the community or start a GoFundMe because that’s type of giving woman that she is,” a source told the outlet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye have gotten word that the flames have reached their property at their Hidden Hills home, although no damage has yet been done to their mansion.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via social media on Friday.

Kim Kardashian and her family are currently filming the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the wildfires will likely be a storyline in future episodes of the show.