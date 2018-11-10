Joe Giudice Files Last-Minute Appeal In Hopes Of Avoiding Deportation

Joe Giudice filed a last-minute appeal disputing his deportation order. Last month, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sentenced to deportation back to his home country of Italy as part of his felony conviction. The appeal comes on the final day before it was due as a last-ditch effort to stay in the United States, according to documents obtained by Radar Online.

The 46-year-old reality TV star was ordered to be deported by Judge John Ellington on October 10, after determining that Giudice’s crimes amounted to “aggravated felonies.”

“The Court finds that the underlying offenses for Respondent’s conspiracy conviction, mail and wire fraud…are aggravated felonies…as both convictions contain elements that necessarily entail fraudulent or deceitful conduct,” the judge wrote in papers filed by the court.

The judge also found that Giudice failed to pay taxes for the purpose of “misleading or concealing.” According to Radar Online, Giudice asked the judge to reconsider the decision.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” Giudice said upon hearing the order. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now.”

Wife Teresa Giudice has stayed mostly quiet on the situation, but she has said that the family is taking things day by day. She also said that she was shocked and upset by the judge’s order. Daughter Gia Giudice posted a vow on Instagram to continue fighting to bring her dad home.

“My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul,” she wrote. “My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did.”

Joe, whose full name is Giuseppe Giudice, is a legal permanent resident of the United States, but not a citizen, which means that he is open to deportation if he commits a federal crime. Giudice moved to the U.S. as a toddler, and the rest of his family went through the process of becoming citizens. The Real Housewives star has been serving a three-year sentence since March of 2016 for fraud. Upon his release, he is expected to be transferred into the custody of ICE.

Teresa Giudice served 15 months in prison for her part in the crimes and has said that she plans on moving to Italy with her husband if that becomes necessary.