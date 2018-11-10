Halle Berry Posts Steamy Photo From The Sahara Desert As She Goes Braless In White Tank Top

Halle Berry can look great even in the most inhospitable of climates.

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to post a sultry photo of herself reclining in the sands of the Sahara Desert while going braless in a white tanktop. The actress has been in Morocco and sharing some pictures with her nearly 4 million followers, and the latest is the steamiest one yet.

“Sahara Sunning,” Halle wrote in the caption.

The picture made a big impression on Halle’s followers, getting thousands of likes and comments. Many noted how amazing she looks at the age of 52.

“Beautiful pic!” one person wrote.

“You fight right in!!” another said.

Others had more practical advice for the hot and arid climate.

“I hope you’re keeping hydrated though,” one fan reminded.

While Halle Berry has been taking some time to share with followers the sights of the Sahara Desert, her trip is more business than pleasure. Halle is in the desert location filming John Wick 3: Parabellum, and is now on her third week there.

Halle has posted plenty of pictures of the preparation work to appear in the action series, including giving followers weekly glimpses into her very intense workout routines. It’s not clear yet if Halle has any action scenes in the movie, but she would certainly be in shape for it.

Keanu Reaves, the star of the series, shed some light on Halle’s role in the series in an interview with ComingSoon.

“Yeah, John Wick is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry’s character has some information for him,” he said. “They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity.”

The movie is set for a release of May 17, 2019, and is expected to draw in a big audience as the series has gained a dedicated following.

The schedule in Morocco may be busy, but Halle certainly seems to be enjoying her time there. She posted a photo of herself riding a camel with a wide smile and the caption: “I’m free here, I’m me here.”

She has also forged some strong relationships with her co-stars, and there were even some rumors earlier this summer that Halle and Keanu may have sparked a romance on set, though those were quickly quashed.

Fans who want a glimpse of what else Halle Berry has been doing during her trip to Morocco can check out her Instagram page.