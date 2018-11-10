Kendall Jenner Shares Sexy Lingerie Photo From Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner is a full-on angel. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday night, and seemingly loved every minute of it.

On Friday evening, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself on the catwalk from last night’s big show. In the caption of the snapshot, the supermodel revealed that it’s always an honor to be asked to participate in the show, which will air on television next month.

In the sexy social media snapshot, Jenner is seen wearing some racy black lingerie. Kendall rocks a black lacy bra and matching panties, complete with a long-sleeved cut-out turtle neck that doesn’t cover anything but her arms and neck.

The ensemble shows off Kendall’s long, lean legs, flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage. Her black, unique angel wings flock her, and she completes the look with a pair of black and white booties.

The black lingerie look is just one of many that Jenner wore for the fashion show, which was held in New York City this year. After the show, Kendall’s famous family gushed over her on social media, with Khloe Kardashian leading the charge.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner recently revealed that her family has a bad habit of using group chats to talk about each other behind their backs.

“We have a bunch of them [group chats] because all different people are in certain ones. I was like, ‘Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats?’ And they were like, ‘Kendall, you don’t ever do anything wrong. We don’t talk about you.’ They’re probably lying, because I said the same thing to Kourtney and Khloe. They were like, ‘You don’t ever talk about us do you?’ and I was like, ‘No,'” Jenner told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show back in September.

Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, sat in the front row at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday night, but Kendall’s rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, was not in attendance.

Kendall and Ben sparked romance rumors over the summer, and were spotted getting cozy all over L.A. They even took a romantic vacation to Mexico with Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. However, by the fall, the romance had fizzled out. That is, until they were spotted sneaking out of the arena after one of Simmons’ basketball games.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.