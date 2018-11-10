‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy And Sharon Get Revenge

Stunning new, The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Nick and Phyllis won’t know what hit them after Billy and Sharon’s little revenge plot.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers for Monday show that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) make a pact to become a power couple at the launch for Jabotiques, which Nick is co-sponsoring with Dark Horse. However, according to Soaps In Depth, it looks like Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sharon (Sharon Case) have some power couple ideas of their own up their sleeves.

According to Mal Young, head writer and executive producer, Billy hates that Phyllis took his idea without giving him any credit. Plus, the fact that she’s throwing the launch party and going with Nick adds salt to the wound. Of course, Phyllis is angry at Billy in her own right. He did sleep with Summer (Hunter King), and she’s trying to get revenge on her ex for that nightmare.

“No one knows Billy better than Phyllis, so it’s quite easy for her to push his buttons. She knows that dancing and flirting with Nick all night will get Billy’s temperature rising,” said Young.

While Billy agrees to go to the party, he has his own devious plan to ensure that Nick and Phyllis don’t enjoy the Jabotique launch party.

Next Week on #YR, Rey has questions for Victoria, @inoemigonzalez makes her Y&R debut, and Sharon and Billy put on a show at the Jaboutiques launch party! pic.twitter.com/7jugHi8uh0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 9, 2018

Of course, Billy works hard to get Sharon to agree to go to the party as his date. Initially, she says no, but Billy wears her down.

“Billy and Sharon see themselves as kindred spirits, as sort of broken hearts club. Who better to understand how he feels that Sharon, who is the other ‘victim’ to Nick and Phyllis one night stand?” according to Young.

Sharon’s no stranger to getting together with the other wronged party in an affair, though. She should remember how she ended up marrying Jack (Peter Bergman) the first time Phyllis and Nick cheated together.

“The Jabotique party will certainly provide an opportunity for Billy and Sharon to see each other in a new light,” said Young. Sharon also has the complication of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), even though his wife also returns to town next week. They also have a connection, but Rey has to figure things out with his wife before he can be free for Sharon.

As for Nick and Phyllis, it’s possible that seeing their exes together could push them closer together. Right now they’ve enjoyed the convenience of their reunion and kept it light and fun.

“Attending the party together might be like throwing down the gauntlet for Nick and Phyllis,” Young noted. “They are single, having fun and at the top of their game professionally. However, Sharon and Billy will not pass on the opportunity to rain on their parade both personally and professionally.”