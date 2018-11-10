Ian David Long Posted Chilling Facebook Message Before Thousand Oaks Massacre

Before he opened fire on a crowd of people at the Borderline Bar & Grill, Ian David Long posted a final chilling message on Facebook. In it, he taunts people who offer “hopes and prayers” after a mass shooting and then “wonder why these things keep happening,” according to CNN. The message, which was posted right around the time of the attack, is a small glimpse into the mind of the alleged killer just before he took the lives of 12 people and his own life.

“I hope people call me insane… (laughing emojis).. wouldn’t that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah.. I’m insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is ‘hopes and prayers’.. or ‘keep you in my thoughts’… every time… and wonder why these keep happening…” Ian David Long apparently wrote on his Facebook page.

Authorities confirmed the post to CNN, though the actual posts have not been released. Reports from earlier today say that Long also posted the massacre as he was shooting onto his Instagram story, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

CNN asked Long’s friends about the social media post.

“That does not sound like Ian to me at all. I don’t know what was going through his head when he wrote this. It must have been terrible,” a friend, who wants to remain anonymous, said.

In the same report, CNN explained that Ian David Long frequented the country music club.

“There was a community there. He was a part of that community. The whole bar is line dancing. People do choreographed dances for hours, cowboy boots and hats in the middle of the suburbs of Thousand Oaks,” another anonymous friend said.

Yesterday, a mother of one of the victims unknowingly echoed the killer’s post, saying that she didn’t want any more prayers, but gun control instead.

“I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns!”

Ian David Long was a marine who served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011 and served in the Marines from 2008 to 2013. Some have said that the killer suffered from PTSD, but Thomas Burke, a pastor who served with Long, warns that PTSD isn’t to blame for homicidal attacks of this nature.

“PTSD doesn’t create homicidal ideation,” Burke said. “We train a generation to be as violent as possible, then we expect them to come home and be okay. It’s not mental illness. It’s that we’re doing something to a generation, and we’re not responding to the needs they have.”