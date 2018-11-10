It seems his loss to Ted Cruz has not harmed his appetite

On his Instagram story, Beto O’Rourke shows that he is a multitasker as he manages to eat guacamole with Scoops chips (or perhaps Fritos) while driving. Despite losing the senate race against Ted Cruz, O’Rourke seems to have bounced back as his wife filmed him driving the family while having a chip and dip moment.

The Cut says that O’Rourke seems to have settled into everyday dad life, wearing a ballcap and snacking while he drives. The Instagram story from the night after the election is labeled “Beto’s Guac,” and starts with a close up of his giant bowl of guacamole perched on top of the cup holders between the driver and passenger seat.

“Clearly thinking ahead, O’Rourke or a family member had strewn Fritos across the guac so that O’Rourke could efficiently down the bowl while driving.”

Though it’s an odd choice for a post, there is a shot of the food, O’Rourke eating the food, all while he heads down the road.

It’s unclear if it was actually O’Rourke who made the guacamole, but he seems to approve of the final product and the unorthodox chip choice.

“Mm, it’s not bad.”

Look at This Giant Bowl of Guacamole Beto O’Rourke Ate While Driving https://t.co/QRcT5pl6dq — Ivy Terska (@ivy_terska) November 9, 2018

Beto O’Rourke lost to Ted Cruz but he came closer to winning than many people imagined. On the day of the election, Beyonce, the singer, and Houston native posted on Instagram that her fans should vote for O’Rourke for Senate.

“We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you.”

But many of her fans wondered why she waited until the last day to vote to support her candidate. Many were disappointed that she didn’t reach out to her 119k fans months ago.

“You have such a huge, influential voice and you wait until Election Day to post this?! Beto needed you sooner. Maybe you could’ve actually made a difference.”

Another fan asked why she even bothered posting on Instagram.

“You came out literally two hours before elections were over. Why didn’t you use your influence months ago.”

But others pointed out that Beto O’Rourke didn’t lose the election because of Beyonce.

“Beto did not lose because of Beyoncé. Log out and put your phone down. Thanks. Goodnight.”

But the current buzz (beyond his love of guacamole) about O’Rourke is about the next competition he might enter, and that is the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Presidential race.