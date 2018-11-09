Iggy Azalea Says ‘F**k This Is My Backyard Right Now’ On Instagram As Fire Burns Hills & Smoke Fills The Sky

It looks like Iggy Azalea is one of the many celebrities facing a potentially disastrous outcome as the fire in Southern California continues to wreak havoc. Iggy shared an Instagram story saying, “F**k this is my backyard right now,” as the video showed the hills in the backdrop were on fire as giant plumes of smoke filled the sky. She also tweeted her fears earlier today.

“Iam [sic] genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now.”

Fans responded with their prayers and well wishes, as others wondered if she was able to pull out her most valuable possessions before having to leave her home. At the same time, one user reminded her that “Your life is more important and valuable. Everything else can be replaced. Count your blessings.”

In addition to Iggy, it’s known that Kim Kardashian, Scott Baio, and Guillermo del Toro have all been forced to evacuate, detailed ABC News. And it’s feared that Caitlyn Jenner may have lost her home, while director Scott Derrickson’s home and the Paramount Ranch are known to have been burned down already by the fire.

It’s quite the unexpected turn of events, as Iggy’s been tweeting about casual things like playing Red Dead Redemption 2, asking people to invent new types of food, and joking about the way she looks in hats.

But it doesn’t look like Azalea wants to focus on the negative, as she’s also shared a chic photo of herself modeling a vinyl bralette with a neon-green-yellow jacket just an hour ago. Iggy wore some blue-rimmed sunglasses that she was in the middle of putting on when the photo was snapped, and her long hair was down. The photo is geo-tagged Santa Rosa, California, which was badly affected by the Tubbs Fire in October, 2017.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the fires. The latest update is that the Woolsey fire has spread into Malibu, with homes burning down in Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Bell Canyon, and Ventura County, reported the Los Angeles Times. And of those who were able to evacuate safely, most are counting their blessings, like Olivia Damavandi from Malibu.