Iron Maiden Announces ‘Most Complex Show To Date,’ 2019’s ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ Tour

Legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden is going back out on tour in 2019. The British group revealed North and South American dates for its “Legacy of the Beast” tour, which kicked off earlier this year in Europe.

“We’re immensely proud of this show,” said lead singer Bruce Dickinson in a statement posted on Iron Maiden’s official website.

“The production is based on our mobile game, The Legacy of the Beast, which basically takes various incarnations of [our mascot] Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage, and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work, and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date.”

The 60-year-old frontman further explained that the show will feature a replica Spitfire plane, a lot of pyro, muskets, claymores, flame-throwers, and some surprises.

“We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on,” Dickinson exclaimed.

Bassist Steve Harris added that the group put a lot of thought into the set list for the “Legacy of the Beast” tour.

“We feel we ended up with a very strong and well-balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like ‘Flight of Icarus,’ ‘Sign of the Cross,’ and ‘The Clansman’ with songs we know the fans want to hear like ‘The Trooper,’ ‘2 Minutes to Midnight,’ ‘The Number of the Beast,’ ‘Fear of the Dark,’ ‘Run to the Hills,’ ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name,’ and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again,” Harris said.

The band The Raven Age will serve as Iron Maiden’s opening act on the tour. The British melodic metal group features Harris’ son George Harris on guitar.

The first “Legacy of the Beast” tour date for 2019 is on July 18 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The jaunt will then cross the United States and Canada until September 25, ending at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. From September 29 to October 15, Iron Maiden will hit Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 16, and Iron Maiden urges fans “to only purchase tickets from approved outlets.” Additionally, they will be using a “digital ticketing system” where available in order to battle scalping and overpriced tickets being sold at secondary outlets.