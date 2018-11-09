Caitlyn Jenner ‘Shaken Up’ After Her Home Burns Down In Wildfire

Caitlyn Jenner’s house in Malibu has tragically burned down due to the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

According to a Nov. 9 report by Radar Online, Caitlyn Jenner is “shaken” up by the loss of her home, but is thankful that she, her gal pal Sophia Hutchins, and their dog all got out of the house unharmed.

Despite the fact that Jenner has lost her multi-million dollar home to the fire, she is said to be “grateful” for the evacuation orders that kept her and those she cares about safe from the flames.

Thankfully, Caitlyn reportedly has fire insurance, which will cover much of what she’s lost in a financial aspect. Now Jenner is said to be “praying that everyone in her community made it out OK.”

In addition, Caitlyn is so upset about her community and all of those impacted by the wildfires that she will likely donate money or help to raise money to contribute to the rebuilding of the area.

“Cait believes material things can be replaced, and she will most likely donate money to help rebuild the community or start a GoFundMe because that’s type of giving woman that she is,” a source told the outlet on Friday.

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly lived in the Malibu home since 2015, and has had some bad luck there in the past. Just last year high winds ripped through her property and tore off the roof of the 4-bedroom home.

As previously reported by TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s mansion is the next home to be in danger of getting hit by the flames. The family evacuated the property on Thursday, and on Friday Kim told fans that flames had moved onto her property, but that firefighters were working hard in hopes of keeping the fire at bay.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via social media.

On Thursday, Kim told her fans that she was forced to quickly grab the essentials from her home and evacuate within an hour just after jumping off of a plane, and again thanked all of the firefighters and rescue workers that were risking their lives in order to try and control the wildfire.

Caitlyn Jenner has not yet released an official statement about the loss of her home, but the Kardashians are keeping their fans updated about the status of their properties via social media.