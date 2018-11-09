Kelsea Ballerini Slams Troll Who Tells Her To Lose Weight After Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Performance

There’s no room for body shamers in Kelsea Ballerini’s life.

Last night, the singer took the stage at the wildly popular Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, along with other big names like Shawn Mendes, Halsey, and the Chainsmokers. The country singer looked dressed to impress at the event in a short, sequined dress along with a pair of matching gold heels.

And while the singer almost looked like she was one of the VS Angels herself, there were some people who told Ballerini that she needed to lose weight. On Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a screenshot of one of the haters and their comment that read “lose some weight.” The comment captured the attention of the country singer, who took the opportunity to slam the social media user for being so cruel. Along with a screenshot of her comment, Kelsea also included the caption, “not today Satan.”

“Hi troll. listen. first of all, i’m not a model i’m a singer. Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that, I’m writing because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work had for and want other young girls to see that and know that ‘skinny’ is not always the goal.”

She ended the post saying, “And for you to think it’s okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting. I’m going to get a burger now. Bye.”

I'll tell you a story before it tells itself

I'll lay out all my reasons, you'll say that I need help ???????? #VSFS2018 #VictoriaSecretFashionShow #kelseaballerini @KelseaBallerini pic.twitter.com/9ipYcahTWQ — rachxaldavis (@rachxaldavis) November 9, 2018

Ballerini’s post has already earned a lot of attention from her army of fans with 330,000 views in addition to 4,800 comments. Of course, most the singer’s fans were quick to comment on the post to let Bellerini know that she looks amazing and is perfect the way that she is. Countless other fans chimed in to slam the troll who was mean to Kelsea.

“Get em girl! Body shammers make me sick!”

“THIS!!! Every girl every where needs to not only read this but believe it!! Size healthy is different for every person. You looked amazing, truly beautiful person from the inside out! So blessed to have met you back in April,” another fan wrote.

“You look beautiful and healthy,” one more follower commented.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed yesterday in New York City, but it will not actually air until December 2 on television. And along with landing a singing gig at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Ballerini also landed herself a role on this season of The Voice.

As Nash Country Daily reported, the country superstar will serve as the “fifth” coach on Season 15, mentoring six contestants in what has been named the “Comeback Stage.” These are singers that were knocked out in the “Blind Auditions,” but are given a second chance in the competition.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays on NBC.