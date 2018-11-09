Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s New Home Threatened By California Wildfire, Flames Seen On Property

Kim took to Twitter and announced that the flames are more contained and have stopped at the moment.

As the California wildfire spreads across different parts of the state, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new house has been reported to be threatened by the raging flames. According to a report by TMZ, the flames have now reached their property.

The Hidden Hills mansion, which is worth $20 million, is reported to be in great danger of being engulfed by the flames as the Woolsey Fire threatens Malibu and Calabasas. According to the report, Kim and Kanye not only evacuated the house themselves, but has also evacuated their entire security team.

On Thursday night, Kim Kardashian announced that she was forced to evacuate her mansion because of the approaching threat. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and posted some stories to reveal that she had to “grab much of what she could in less than an hour when she landed home and found out that a wildfire was threatening her neighborhood.”

While sitting in her private jet, she posted various aerial photos and videos of the fire and asked people to “pray for Calabasas.”

Kim also expressed her gratitude to the firefighters who risked their own lives to safely evacuate many homes, saying, “thank you for all you do for us!”

Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was also forced to evacuate her house. She also took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her car loaded with luggage, per Metro.

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires,” Kourtney wrote.

Kim also raided sister Kendall Jenner’s pantry and posted it on Instagram while her supermodel sister has been busy attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 in New York.

Khloe Kardashian also took to her Instagram and assured her fans that she and her kids are safe.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” Khloe wrote, per Metro.

Kim’s ex-stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, also lost her California home to the out-of-control wildfires. According to the Metro report, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed that she was safe when reached out for a comment, however, she didn’t say anything about the state of her property.

On Thursday night, the city of Calabasas took to their Twitter account and issued a warning to residents that the Woolsey Fire had “grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment.”

Per TMZ, at the time when the report was published, the flames were on Kim and Kanye’s property, but hadn’t yet reached the main house. However, Kim took to her Twitter and announced that the “flames have contained and have stopped at the moment.”