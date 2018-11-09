Catelynn Lowell Calls Out Farrah Abraham For Quitting Boxing Match

Catelynn Lowell is trolling her former Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham, for dropping out of her celebrity boxing match that was supposed to take place in Atlantic City this weekend.

According to a November 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Catelynn Lowell took to social media to call out Farrah Abraham about quitting the fight, and claiming that her former co-star was “scared” to fight against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

“Going to Atlantic City was supposed to see Farrah get laid the hell out by Hoopz thennn she dropped out! Still going to support our girl Hoopz tho! #scaredsissy #growapair,” Lowell wrote on Instagram on Thursday, November 8.

In the caption of the message photo, Catelynn claimed that Farrah got scared, and then added the screaming face emoji, as well as the cry laughing emoji.

Abraham was supposed to fight against former Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander on Saturday night. However, earlier this week, the reality star revealed that she would not be getting into the ring with “Hoopz,” due to the boxing promoters not keeping their end of the contract, which included flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 members of Farrah’s entourage.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Drita D’Avanzo, who has feuded with Abraham in the past, was supposed to officiate the fight between Farrah and “Hoopz,” and recently roasted the former Teen Mom OG star for backing out of the fight.

“This was gonna be a scene and a half, and I wanted to be close up, and I really, truly wanted to witness her get folded in half by ‘Hoopz’. If she got knocked out I was celebrating. I was gonna do a dance and everything,” Drita stated, obviously throwing her support toward “Hoopz.”

Meanwhile, Alexander opened up about Abraham’s decision to quit the celebrity boxing match, and revealed that Farrah likes to play the victim.

“Farrah has her own reasons. This is what she does. That’s her history. I don’t know truly inside, because she would probably never come out and say she was scared. She just happens to come out the victim every single time. I’m a person of my word, so this fight is happening regardless,” Alexander said of Abraham quitting the fight, adding that it’s “shady” timing on the former Teen Mom OG star’s part.

In addition, Farrah Abraham could be sued for breaking her contract with the boxing promoters, which could be costly for the single mother.