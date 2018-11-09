Prince Charles poses with his youngest grandchild

It’s easy to forget that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a younger brother because he is rarely seen in public. Prince Louis Arthur Charles Mountbatten-Windsor (or Prince Louis Cambridge) has made his first public appearance since his Christening in the new BBC documentary about his grandfather, Prince Charles. Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70 show the heir to the throne with all three of his grandchildren.

Town & Country reported that last night when the documentary premiered, Great Britain got to see Prince Charles while he played with Prince Louis who is being held by his mother, Kate Middleton. The little prince has dimpled elbows and rolly thighs, and experts say that he strongly resembles his brother, Prince George when he was the same age.

In the photo, Prince Louis is wearing a white top and light blue bubble shorts as he grips his grandfather’s hand. The baby’s siblings, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte were not formally photographed until they were older than Prince Louis is right now, but it’s possible that he will be seen in the formal family Christmas photos, or on one of the family walks to church while the family is at another royal residence, Sandringham.

Vanity Fair said that photo was taken sometime over the summer judging by the little prince’s outfit as it was taken outside in the garden.

The newest Prince Charles documentary is a glimpse inside the family life of the prince at (almost) age 70. The director, John Bridcut says he followed the Prince of Wales for twelve months and was amazed by his energy level.

“For a man about to turn 70, I think his energy surprises me the most. He has amazing physical and mental energy. Yes, he is looked after in a way most of us aren’t, but he compensates by the amount he crams in.”

Prince Harry talked about his father saying that he is a big note-taker. Bridcut can testify to the fact that Prince Charles is a stickler for efficiency.

“He gets annoyed when he has meetings and people don’t write things down. Charles writes everything down on a notepad, and he expects his staff to do the same. He’s not into new technology. There’s no iPad; it’s all about notebooks and handwritten letters.”

Prince Charles gave credit to his great-grandmother, Queen Mary for teaching him the importance of attention to detail. Being a keen observer is something he hopes to pass along to his grandchildren, including Prince Louis and the baby on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.