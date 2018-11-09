Caitlyn Jenner’s Home Destroyed In SoCal Wildfires

California’s raging wildfires are wreaking havoc on thousands of people, including celebrities.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner’s lavish Malibu pad has burned down in the fire. The publication states that Jenner’s home was in the same path as the Woolsey fire, which is currently out of control. The 3,500 square foot home went up in flames earlier today — and now there is nothing left of it. Jenner has been living in the home since 2015, and it was also featured on her reality show I Am Cait. Luckily, she was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Jenner has had trouble with natural disasters. Just last year, the reality star’s roof was blown off by 60 mph wind gusts. Countless other celebrities are also being forced to evacuate their homes as the fire rages across Southern California.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that she and her family were being forced to evacuate their home. Kardashian explained that just after an hour of having landed and returned home, she had to grab as much of her stuff as she could — as the residences in her neighborhood were being forced to evacuate.

“Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

In the short Instagram Story, Kim also thanked firefighters for all of their help trying to keep people safe. Kourtney Kardashian also shared with fans that she and her family were being forced to evacuate — but luckily, she was able to take cover at Kendall Jenner’s home.

But not everyone has been lucky enough to escape the deadly wildfires. It has been reported that one of the fires in the Northern California area has tragically taken the lives of at least five people so far. As the Inquisitr shared, five victims were unfortunately found in vehicles that had been torched by flames in NorCal. The bodies could not be identified due to the severity of the burns, but autopsies are expected to be conducted to find out who the victims were.

So far, that wildfire has already engulfed 70,000 acres, and only about five percent of the fire is contained so far. At least 200 structures have already been damaged in the inferno, and that number is expected to rise. California is currently battling three major blazes — the Camp, Woolsey, and Hill fires.