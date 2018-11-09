Trouble Ahead For Trump? Robert Mueller Is Reportedly Ready To Unleash ‘Dozens Of Sealed Indictments’

A new report from the 'New York Observer' claims that the Russia investigation could take a major step forward.

Donald Trump’s administration could be in for big trouble in the coming weeks with a report that Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has “dozens of sealed indictments” in the quiver, and one member of the family potentially in the crosshairs.

Mueller had been quiet for the past several weeks ahead of midterm elections, but a new report from the Observer says that it will not be quiet for much longer. The report cited an intelligence source who claimed that Mueller had been building evidence and is ready to dish out the new round of charges in an investigation that has already snagged several top Trump insiders.

“To abide by Justice Department rules, Mueller went silent for almost two months before the midterms, to avoid any appearance of election interference, but the Special Counsel’s office is now renewing the public side of their investigation,” the report noted. “Team Mueller is reported to be working on the final draft of their report on the president and his Russian ties in 2016. Whatever that report says, it’s not likely to be flattering to Team Trump.”

Trump may already be making preemptive moves against Mueller’s investigation. This week he ordered the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from matters related to the Russia investigation. His ouster means that Trump could now have more direct control to either fire Mueller or hamper the investigation.

There have not yet been any reports directly linking Donald Trump to any collusion with Russia, but reports this week indicate that his eldest son could be in the crosshairs. Donald Trump Jr. was the architect of a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton that had been stolen by Russian hackers.

As Politico reported, Donald Trump Jr. has been telling close friends that he expects some imminent action from Mueller.

“Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who served as a key campaign surrogate for Republican candidates, has told friends in recent weeks that he believes he could be indicted, according to one of those people,” the report noted.

Donald Trump’s son 'facing imminent arrest’ as Russia probe closes in on White House Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly facing imminent arrest over his links to Russia as the Robert Mueller probe closes in on the White House.#TrumpCrimeFamily#ProtectMueller https://t.co/6EeWSbMjLA — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) November 9, 2018

Other close Trump confidants could be targeted by Robert Mueller as well. The Observer report also noted that Roger Stone, a top Trump campaign adviser who had boasted about knowledge that emails from the Clinton campaign would leak ahead of time, could also face indictment from Mueller. Donald Trump has not been mentioned directly in any possible charges.