50 Cent Disses Kanye West For Fleeing Drive By Shooting At Tekashi 6ix9ine Music Video Set

50 Cent, a rapper who recently became equally known for his online insults as his hit songs, has found a new target for his brand of shady comments, Kanye West. The rapper/actor/mogul teased West for reportedly fleeing a drive-by shooting which happened at a Tekashi 6ix9ine music video set, Hollywood Life reports.

“Now somebody done shot my son video up in LA,” 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of a window that was shot. “Kanye was like [running emoji].

Jackson references Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son, which has an interesting history. Capital Xtra reports that he claimed to have fathered 6ix9ine in a previous Instagram post.

“You’re not gonna believe this but l dated a Mexican girl back in the day,” he wrote beneath a photo of the two. “l took a blood test and just found out 69’s my son. No wonder he acts like that. Get the strap.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine added fuel to the claim with an Instagram post of his own in which he refers to 50 Cent as his dad.

The music video in question is for a song that’s a collaboration between 6ix9ine, West, and Nicki Minaj.

TMZ reports that the shooting took place at a home in Beverly Hills on Friday morning but that only West and 6ix9ine were there. An eyewitness who was on the set claims that eight shots were fired but fortunately, no one was hurt.

The article on TMZ reports that Kanye West left the scene immediately, which probably inspired 50 Cent’s use of the running emoji.

TMZ also reports that the music video’s production has been stopped as the crew was understandably unnerved by the shooting. The authorities are currently investigating the incident and have taken surveillance video from the scene into evidence.

This isn’t the first time that a Tekashi 6ix9ine music video set has been the target of a drive-by. A previous shooting happened three months ago in Brooklyn. Ironically, the music video was for a collab between 6ix9ine and 50 Cent.

Metro reports that both rappers were on the set when a car pulled up and one of its occupants shot at them 11 times.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, is a 21-year-old rapper from Brooklyn. He’s known for his multi-colored hair, multiple tattoos on his face, and a distinctive style when it comes to his music.

He has had a run-in with the law. Vulture reports that he was sentenced to four years probation for an act of sexual misconduct that involved a minor. Despite the sentence, he does not have to register as a sex offender.