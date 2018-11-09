Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spent The Night On Their Phones, Ignored Each Other During Date, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is seemingly not as engaging as it once was.

According to a Nov. 9 report by Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted out during a date night this week looking unhappy and ignoring each other in favor of their phones during their meal.

The couple was photographed inside YU/MI Sushi in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, and instead of having a conversation with one another, they both took to their phones to text and call other people.

In one photo, both Scott and Sofia are eating their food while talking to others and not even looking at each other. Later, when Richie was done with her call, she continued to use her phone as Disick continued his phone conversation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott and Sofia looked stone-faced after the dinner as they emerged from the restaurant and were met by the paparazzi.

Richie was dressed in a black sweatshirt and black Adidas track pants with the signature three white stripes on the side. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses and carried a color purse over her shoulder. Sofia completed the look by donning a pair of black sneakers and wearing her hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Meanwhile, Disick wore a pair of tan pants with a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses for the dinner date.

The Inquisitr reported on Nov. 6 that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie recently joined Kourtney Kardashian for dinner in Hollywood. However, things didn’t go great as sources claim that that dinner got “tense” when the trio began to discuss Scott and Kourtney’s three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told People Magazine.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

