Michael Avenatti Calls For ‘Immediate Indictment’ After Explosive Trump Payoff Story In ‘WSJ’

Controversial lawyer Michale Avenatti is calling for an “immediate indictment” of President Donald Trump after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that Trump may have had complete knowledge about the payoffs made to Avenatti’s client Stormy Daniels and to Karen McDougal. Shortly after the story was released, Avenatti took to Twitter to blast the president.

Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels after she made allegations about an affair with Trump before he took the office of the president. Allegedly, Daniels and McDougal were paid off by attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the affair. Trump has long claimed that he had no knowledge about the payoff.

The new Wall Street Journal article contradicts that assertion, saying that Trump was an active participant in the scheme to hush up the affairs.

“The Wall Street Journal found that Mr. Trump was involved in or briefed on nearly every step of the agreements. He directed deals in phone calls and meetings with his self-described fixer, Michael Cohen,” the report reveals.

Avenatti believes that this new information should enable the indictment of the president.

“In light of the sworn testimony and evidence relating to the payment to my client and Trump’s involvement (confirming our allegations), we are calling for the immediate indictment of the president. No one is above the law in the United States,” he wrote.

He also hailed the report as confirmation of the allegations that his client has made against the president.

“This further confirms what we have been saying and alleging for months. There can be no question now as to the validity of our allegations. I look forward to the apologies directed at my honest and heroic client @StormyDaniels,” he said in another tweet about the report.

Avenatti has been calling for the president’s indictment for months. In September, he wrote a piece for the New York Times, in which he argued that it is time for the Supreme Court to test the assertion that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

“The fact that Mr. Trump is a sitting president should not derail a process that applies to all Americans, regardless of stature or station,” he wrote in the piece.

He further argued that Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should be recused if the president was indicted.

In light of the sworn testimony and evidence relating to the payment to my client and Trump’s involvement (confirming our allegations), we are calling for the immediate indictment of the president. No one is above the law in the United States. https://t.co/sqmdfly6x4 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 9, 2018

For his part, Trump has been critical of Avenatti, calling him a “third-rate” lawyer who is just looking for attention.

Avenatti has volleyed back, calling Trump a “habitual liar” and “complete narcissist.” Now, the lawyer feels that he and his client have been vindicated.