‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts Reveal Their ‘Real Housewives’ Taglines In Honor Of Eve’s Birthday

It was all about Eve on Friday’s episode.

Every time one of the co-hosts on The Talk has a birthday, the show goes all out to celebrate her special day. Since Eve is hitting the big 4-0 on November 10, the CBS series honored her on the Friday, November 9, episode with a “Real Housewives House Party.”

The rapper-turned-talk-show-host admitted that she loves all of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises — and wanted her birthday bash to reflect that. Stagehands turned the chatfest’s set into one similar to those used for Andy Cohen’s Real Housewives reunion shows, complete with plush couches. Additionally, there was a working bar manned by Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules, another hit Bravo reality show, and everyone was dressed up in sparkling attire.

As for guests, five “Housewives” were invited to Eve’s party — and they were all ready to answer each of her burning questions about their respective series. Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey, Orange County’s Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd, and Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley all came out for the fun celebration.

However, the best part of the show was the opening credits in which the four Talk co-hosts — Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood — and guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, from Dancing with the Stars, revealed their Real Housewives-style taglines.

The birthday girl was first up in the montage.

“I’m like a Philly cheesesteak — homegrown, well-known, and everybody wants a piece,” Eve perfectly stated.

“Just because I’m vegan doesn’t mean I’m afraid of a little beef,” said the down-to-earth Gilbert, trying her hardest to be saucy.

“If you want my number, you better be a perfect 10,” DWTS judge Inaba easily declared.

“The original reality star is back — and you’re all just beginners,” Osbourne said in her stern British accent, referring to the successful MTV series The Osbournes.

Underwood was last and, of course, the comedienne had to throw something pop culture-related and funny into her tagline.

“Bell Biv DeVoe said it best — never trust a big butt and a smile,” she slyly said.

At the end, all of the women held up Talk mugs.

Watch the sassy opening segment, as posted on Twitter, below.

For Eve’s birthday, we’re paying tribute to the “Real Housewives” the best way we know how ????☕️ #HappyBdayEve @TheRealEve pic.twitter.com/9fZT5rG44n — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 9, 2018

The rest of the episode featured games, gifts, and Halo Top ice cream instead of birthday cake.

“We had so much fun,” Eve gushed about her 40th birthday party on Instagram. She included a bunch of emojis — including hearts, a birthday cake, and a champagne bottle.

CBS sure knows how to throw a great birthday soiree for its talent!

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS at 2 p.m. EST.