Halsey Reveals Intense Workout She Used To Prepare For The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The singer said getting ready for Halloween helped her to get in shape.

Halsey performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday, showing off a very toned body similar to those of the models who strutted the stage. In an interview on SiriusXM radio, the singer offered some insight into the workout that she used to get ready for the show.

“I definitely did a lot of sit-ups,” Halsey said during the interview, as reported by Hollywood Life.

It looks like those exercises helped. The “Bad At Love” singer’s abs looked washboard flat in the white crop top that she wore to the show. She paired the top with a feathered skirt, and accessorized with sparkling white false eyebrows.

During the interview, Halsey hinted that getting ready for Halloween helped her to prepare for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

“I had a head start, though. I don’t know if you’ve seen my Halloween costume. I had to get ahead of the game.”

For Halloween, Halsey dressed up as Poison Ivy. She left little to the imagination in a leafy bikini, completing the look with vines around her legs and a pair of green gloves. She also wore a red wig to portray one of DC Comics’ sultriest villains.

The singer is no stranger to showing off skin — on stage or on her Instagram account. Before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie, flaunting the taut body that she had earned from those sit-ups mentioned during her SiriusXM interview.

“Worked so hard for this! #vsfashionshow thank you guys!” she wrote.

Halsey’s romantic life has been in the news recently, as she broke up with rapper G-Eazy for the second time this year just last month.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Halsey and G-Eazy unfollowed each other on Instagram — which these days can be used as credible proof that a relationship has disintegrated. The couple had previously broken up in July.

E! Online reported that it looks like the rekindled relationship fizzled out because G-Eazy — real name Gerald Earl Gillum — was seen flirting with girls after his performance at the Karma International Party in L.A. Halsey was performing in Tokyo at the time.

Halsey seemed to reference the breakup in a tweet posted last week.

“We love to say women are ‘crazy’ instead of addressing the thing that puts them in the position to lose their composure,” she wrote.

She later tweeted a cryptic message about learning to not be a “control freak.”

“I’ve lived too long in absolutes,” she wrote. “A control freak who needs to know the outcome of everything. I hope I can finally learn how to bow at the hand of ‘maybe’ and let life take the wheel. That is my wish for myself.”