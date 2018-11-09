Kenya Moore’s Atlanta Home Hit With $150,000 Tax Lien After The ‘RHOA’ Star Reportedly Failed To Pay Taxes

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore is accused of failing to pay nearly $153,000 in taxes. Now, the IRS has allegedly placed a tax lien on “Moore Manor” in order to recoup the cash. According to People, the reality TV star was served documents on October 12, citing $152,678 in unpaid taxes, just weeks before she gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn.

The tax lien allows the government to take the money owed if she were to sell the house. Any profit left after paying the past due balance would then be hers.

The 47-year-old finished remodeling the house while starring on the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2016. The 7,200 square foot home that she calls Moore Manor has been a labor of love for the star. She had it rebuilt from the studs up with a massive master bedroom, walk-in closet, and a tricked-out bathroom that she revealed on the show with an elaborate housewarming party.

Just a year later, Moore began talking about selling the house.

“Ghosts have been walking around in there. I want a new life,” Moore said on Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The ghost she is talking about is her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan, who Moore dated during the renovation and move into the house. On the show, Jordan damaged the home on several occasions, breaking glass panes in the garage door, smashing a glass man door, and spray painting security cameras.

Moore still owns the property, however.

The news comes just days after the November 4 birth of baby Brooklyn Daly. According to the star, the birth wasn’t easy. She lost a lot of blood, and hasn’t been able to walk after the c-section. That hasn’t stopped her from hitting a local Target for baby supplies on a scooter.

“#brooklyndaly came early and the reality is it will take weeks for me to be able to walk without the excruciating pain of a C section and to heal from the multiple cuts to my uterus. Needed to get her some preemie items so of course, off to @target we went. My aunt Lisa is so afraid!???? I’m supposed to be in bed,” she posted on Instagram.

Moore was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that can cause high blood pressure and swelling. Moore told fans that she had gained “17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

Moore has not responded to requests for a statement about the tax lien.