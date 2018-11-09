Clinton Don Simpson, Texas Preacher Accused Of Molesting 12 Children, Murdered In Jail

Simpson operated a miniature train out of his backyard, and gave rides to Dallas-area children.

Clinton Don Simpson — a Texas preacher who was accused molesting as many as 12 children — was killed in jail by another inmate, the Dallas Morning News is reporting. Simpson also operated a miniature train in his backyard, and gave rides to Dallas-area kids.

Simpson, 76, was found unresponsive in his cell within the Tarrant County Jail at approximately 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities say that he died of “homicidal blunt force injuries” to his head. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he later died.

Texas Marshals charged another inmate, David Faustino Flores, 42, with this murder.

According to a May 2018 Fort Worth Star-Telegram report, Simpson was, until 2007, a part-time preacher and full-time train enthusiast. He ran a miniature railroad of sorts in his back yard in suburban Fort Worth. “Mr. Don’s Whistle Stop,” a miniature train station and track, was built to scale with exacting attention to detail according to the attraction’s website, which has since been deleted.

“Mr. Don’s railroad twists around town, through an above ground tunnel, over the 200-foot long bridge, and back to the depot to board more passengers! Mr. Don’s railway began as a hobby 30 years ago, when he built his first engine, a live steam train known as ‘B & B Railroad.’ The whistle stop has grown over the years, and now includes: two Amtrak F-40s, a Santa Fe F-3, a Chesapeake & Ohio.”

⭕️ | #Texas | Asesinan a acusado de abuso sexual a 12 niños en prisión del condado de #Tarrant. Clinton Don Simpson operaba un trenecito para niños. Aquí detalles. https://t.co/QXVV9PYFvq pic.twitter.com/DGd8TCV8Wh — AlDiaDallas (@AlDiaDallas) November 9, 2018

Simpson often held parties for local schoolchildren in his back yard — until lawmakers accused him of operating an attraction without a proper business permit and shut him down.

At about that time, allegations of sexual abuse of little girls started emerging.

In December 2007, Simpson was indicted on 14 counts of molesting young girls at his train park — 10 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, three for indecency involving fondling, and one for sexual abuse of a child. Some of the victims were as young as three years old. At the time, he was also named in a civil suit, which alleged that he had been molesting young girls as far back as the 1980s.

Simpson would then go on to spend the next decade in and out of jails and mental hospitals, as his competency to stand trial was repeatedly put into question. As the years passed, Simpson’s mental and physical health deteriorated. Indeed, by the time of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s report about his case, some victims were starting to wonder if they would ever see justice.

As for the alleged murderer, David Flores, he had been jailed on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. He has since been charged with murder as well, and his bond has been increased to $50,000.