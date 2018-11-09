Kim Kardashian Helped Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Through The Surrogate Process, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim Kardashian reportedly helped Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, through the surrogate process.

According to a November 9 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian was a beacon of knowledge and encouragement for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who have been trying for years to have a child — and have sadly suffered through multiple miscarriages.

When the pair decided that they wanted to use a surrogate to have their own child, Kim was there to put Gabrielle and Dwyane’s minds at ease with positive words and insight into the process.

“Gabrielle had her worries about doing a surrogacy but one person who really helped ease her fears was Kim Kardashian. Kim has nothing but good things to say about surrogacy. Her experience was so positive it helped Gabrielle going into this to know that Kim had done it with so much success,” an insider told the outlet.

After suffering what Union said to be about eight or nine miscarriages over the years, the actress is reportedly over the moon to have welcomed her new little bundle of joy, a daughter who was born via surrogate on November 7.

“Gabrielle couldn’t be more overjoyed, becoming a mother is a dream come true for her. She had almost given up on having a child so this baby really is a miracle for her. The whole experience has been beautiful and has strengthened her bond with Dwyane even more. They’re more in love than ever,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, via surrogate, back in January. Kim, who carried her oldest two children, daughter North and son Saint, was told by her doctors that carrying a third child would be too dangerous for her. So, she and her husband turned to surrogacy — and their daughter Chicago was born earlier this year.

In addition to helping Union and Wade through the process, she has also lent her knowledge to Maria Menounos, who revealed back in September that Kim connected her to her “people” so that she could also get the ball rolling.

Menounos told Us Weekly that she and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, were heading to Greece to renew their vows in a lavish ceremony. When they returned home they planned to begin their surrogacy journey — with Kardashian’s help.

It seems that Kim Kardashian enjoyed the surrogacy process so much that she’s more than happy to give her love and support to Gabrielle Union and other stars going through the same situation.