Twitter Users Slam Ashton Kutcher After He Says He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Borderline Bar Shooting

Like many other celebrities, Ashton Kutcher went to the popular Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks at one point in his life. And following the deadly mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people, many people took to social media to send their prayers and well-wishes to the families and the victims.

Kutcher also took to Twitter to recall a time nine months ago that he celebrated his birthday with a bunch of friends at the exact same bar where the shooting took place.

“My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again… Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people,” he tweeted shortly after the shooting.

The tweet has earned him a ton of attention already with 8,000 retweets, 62,000-plus likes, and 800 and counting comments and growing. While some of the comments on the post were positive, other Twitter users took the opportunity for mock Kutcher for making himself part of the story when he was there for his birthday party nine months ago, far from when the shooting actually took place.

“Seriously? You were there 9 months ago, you haven’t cheated death. That’s like me saying, 1)If the black death happened in 2018 and not 1350 I’d be dead, I’m lucky to be alive. 2) London was bombed by the nazis, (I’m born in 1984), I’m lucky to be alive. This isn’t bout you, fool.”

“No, You’re alive because you more than likely had security. This guy was angry at someone he went there with nothing left to lose. I agree we need stricter steps for one to purchase firearms, and frequent evaluations for those diagnosed w/ ptsd or other mental issues,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I mean, forget about the fact that Ashton’s birthday is in February. He almost could have gotten killed,” one more fan commented.

Kutcher does not appear to have responded to any of the backlash just yet, but he has followed up his initial tweet with a series of other tweets about gun reform. He even sent a tweet to Ivanka Trump, telling her that her brother-in-law was at the bar with him at his birthday party and he too could have been a victim.

“Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now,” he wrote.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, shots rang out on College Night at a packed Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California. The shooter, Ian David Long, allegedly killed a security guard before he tossed smoke bombs into the bar and then began unleashing gunfire into the crowd.

The deadly shooting spree took the lives of 12 people including that of Sgt. Ron Helus, a 20-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, who was the first law enforcement officer to respond to the shooting. Police are still trying to piece together a motive, but it has been reported that Long suffered from PTSD.