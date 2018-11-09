Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Dead Set’ Against Sofia Richie Appearing On ‘KUWTK,’ According To ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian may have finally given in and gone to dinner with ex Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie but that doesn’t mean she’s ready for Richie to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians any time in the future.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kardashian agreed to meet up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie where the trio enjoyed dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. According to sources close to the couple, Kourt finally realized that Scott is serious about his relationship with Sofia and now she is learning that she needs to accept their relationship for what it is.

But just because the 39-year-old is seemingly warming up to the idea of Scott and Sofia’s relationship, that doesn’t mean that she wants it to be played out on her family’s show. The Hollywood Life shares that Kourt is totally against Sofia being on the show in any sort of capacity.

“As Scott’s relationship with Sofia gets more serious, Kourtney remains dead set against Sofia being a series regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kourtney is not interested in paying Sofia or in increasing her profile in any way,” a source dished.

The source also says that the reason Kourt does not want Richie on the show has nothing to do with the fact that she doesn’t like her, the mother of three just feels as though she doesn’t need to bolster Richie’s fame even more.

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie got together for dinner, and Scott Disick came along. https://t.co/3oPZ8rMPuz pic.twitter.com/5idoFHuv9i — E! News (@enews) November 7, 2018

But, Kourtney’s decision to not have Richie on the show isn’t causing Sofia to lose any sleep. At this point, the same source says that Sofia has no interest to be on the show and she may be just a little bit camera shy, not wanting all of her and Scott’s relationship to play out in front of millions of people.

The source also spilled that Kourt and her famous sisters are careful to not even mention Richie’s name on camera, again in an attempt to try and not bolster her fame.

“Kourtney and her sisters have been careful to not even mention Sofia’s name on camera and they want to keep it that way. It has taken a lot for Kourtney to meet with Sofia, and while Kourtney is developing her own opinion and certain level of respect for Scott’s girlfriend, Kourtney has no interest in inviting her onto KUWTK.”

Furthermore, Richie has been asked in the past about appearing on reality TV and as recently as this past September, she claimed that she is “not a reality TV person.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! network.