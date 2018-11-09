Taylor Swift Threw A Used Tissue Into The Crowd During ‘Reputation’ Concert In New Zealand

Taylor Swift gave fans a little something extra when she touched down in New Zealand for a stop on her “Reputation” tour. Swift currently has a cold, and had to pause her performance to blow her nose. But instead of throwing it away backstage, the “Bad Blood” singer threw her used tissue into the front row of the audience. As Hollywood Life reports, she apologized before she did it.

“I’m so sorry about this. Oh my god, I’m so sorry,” she said.

Swift has had to do quite a few shows on this tour in the rain, and it seems that it has had a negative effect on her health. The singer spoke about the link between the rain and her colds during the concert.

“This isn’t our first rain show,” Swift said before she paused to blow her nose. “So, I’m not saying that I’m getting colds because we’re constantly playing in the rain, but I’m NOT not saying that I’m always getting colds because we’re playing in the rain. But it’s worth it because it’s so fun, right?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bprpg7eFVnE/

During her gig in Sydney, Australia, the torrential rain was so heavy that Swift had to remove her false eyelashes so that she could see the stage.

According to Pop Sugar, Taylor Swift removed the falsies in time to the music, threw them off stage, and did not miss a note of the song she was singing.

The bold act delighted her fans.

“Imagine catching one of Taylor Swift’s fake eyelashes,” one Taylor Swift supporter wrote on Twitter.

“Taylor Alison Swift really just pulled off her fake eyelashes and then took us all to church And I’m never gonna get over it,” another fan declared, as reported by Teen Vogue.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer also had a cold during her show in Cleveland, Ohio, Hollywood Life reports. But she left the stage to dispose of the tissue which she used to blow her nose.

Although Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour received some negative press before the first concert, it has become a high point in the singer’s already successful career.

Back in May, Billboard reported that the tour had grossed $54 million after gigs in just 5 cities, selling close to 400,000 tickets in total up to that point. Her first concert in Phoenix broke the venue’s records for sales gross and attendance. This means that she broke sales and attendance set by both Metallica and One Direction. Those numbers have undoubtedly skyrocketed now that the tour has moved through the U.S., and has traveled overseas.

With results like that, it looks like singing in the rain is working for Taylor Swift.