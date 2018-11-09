Millie Mackintosh Flaunts Her Derriere In Bikini Snap On Instagram

Millie Mackintosh escaped the plunging temperatures in her native Britain by going on vacation in Thailand. The 29-year-old actress has since returned to her daily life, but she couldn’t help but share a throwback photo of herself in a stylish strapless bikini on Friday.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram account, the former Made in Chelsea star is pictured in a colorful patterned bikini in classic bandeau fit. The actor has her back toward the camera, as if she was walking in the opposite direction, while she touches her hair with her right hand. The position and style of swimwear accentuate Mackintosh’s booty, which features prominently in the snap. Mackintosh kept it simple by simply accessorizing her beach look with sunglasses, which she is wearing on her head, and some gold earrings.

The actor is standing on fine white sand while dense tropical vegetation features in the background. According to Mackintosh’s geotag, she was enjoying the sunny day at Rosewood Phuket, a luxury resort located along Emerald Bay.

Showing off her toned figure, the newlywed let her straight tresses flow freely behind her. According to the Daily Mail, Mackintosh’s bold printed two-piece is by Australian brand Skye & Staghorn.

In the caption, the actor simply shared a peach emoji and stated that it is Flashback Friday, a popular hashtag used by Instagram users to share throwback photos.

The photo, which she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,400 likes and 38 comments in about six hours. Fans took to the comments section to remark upon the beauty of her surroundings, as well as her bikini.

“Sandy cheeks,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented on the “gorgeous view.”

Last week, Mackintosh shared a host of photos of herself rocking different swimsuits, flaunting her figure as she enjoyed a relaxing weekend of yoga, Thai cuisine lessons, and sight-seeing at the Wat Chalong temple in Phuket, the Daily Mail detailed.

Mackintosh’s lush vacation comes after a series of setbacks. After announcing the closure of her eponymous fashion line earlier this year, the actor and entrepreneur said that she “cried every day for two months,” the Irish Independent reported.

She launched the collection in 2014, which was generally well-received by fashion critics and consumers. Unfortunately, the positive reviews didn’t translate to satisfactory sales numbers.

“Despite our best efforts and being a top seller with a number of our stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable,” she is quoted as saying in the Irish Independent report.