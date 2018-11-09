Kate Middleton Looked Stunning In Yet Another Recycled Outfit At Last Night’s Tusk Awards

The Duchess of Cambridge first debuted her teal gown in 2012.

Fan-favorite royals Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out last night to attend the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards, where the Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a gown People reported has been hanging in her closet for years.

Her royal highness was stunning in an elegant teal floor-length gown designed by Jenny Packham, who Elle reported has described it as “a lace bodice embellished with Swarovski crystals and a pleated skirt.” The dress featured a jeweled-belted waist and delicate lace cap sleeves.

Last night, however, was not the first time the duchess has worn the gorgeous piece–the dress made its debut six years ago, People noted, when Kate wore it for a gala at the Royal Albert Hall hosted by the British Olympic Association.

Kate added to the outfit with yet another recycled item, pairing the gown with a matching teal clutch purse designed by Packham that also went with the look in 2012. She accessorized with a pair of diamond chandelier earrings and a poppy brooch and wore her shoulder-length brown locks loosely in her signature blowout style.

Her husband Prince William looked dapper alongside her in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. He too wore a red poppy in remembrance of those who lost their lives in war.

Kate has never been one to be afraid of shopping her closet to dress for events. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the duchess re-wore a piece from her official visit to Canada in 2016 just last week when she visited the Imperial War Museum, making it almost look like a different piece thanks to one minor alteration.

The Tusk Awards was the first of four engagements the royal couple will be attending this week, which the Kensington Palace Twitter account described as a celebration of the “extraordinary work” of individuals working to protect endangered wildlife in Africa.

Prince William became a Royal Patron of the Tusk organization in 2005, and even has an award named after him–the “Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa” that commends outstanding dedication and contribution to conservation. This was awarded last night to Pete Morkel for his work capturing a range of wildlife that has led to a higher knowledge of the animals and “ultimately helping with their management, protection and wider conservation.”

Prince William addressed the audience at the awards last night, sharing he is “inspired and humbled” by the dedication of the award nominees.

“It never ceases to amaze me how they achieve so much against the odds and with so few resources,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will unite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend to attend the Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday, followed by two more events on Sunday.