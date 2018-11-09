Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Flaunts Her Figure And Teases ‘Girl Power’ Photoshoot

Camille Kostek has been traveling constantly in recent weeks as she has been tackling a ton of exciting, fun gigs with her career currently on fire. Not long ago she was sharing sneak peeks from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Australia, and now she’s been working in New York City and clearly having a blast.

On Thursday, Camille Kostek was doing a photo shoot for the hair product line Pureology. She shared quite a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of the day, as did fellow model Kiana Alexis, who also participated. Both ladies shared some shots via their Instagram Stories and they had a great time working with the team on the project.

Throughout much of the day, Camille wore a simple long-sleeved crew neck black crop top sweatshirt and what appeared to probably be black leggings. The model shared a gorgeous shot of the look via her Instagram page and Kostek’s stunning abs and toned midriff were exposed by the crop top. In one of the photos shared via Instagram Stories, Kostek flaunted her slim waist by striking a pose as Alexis snapped a shot.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend wore her blonde locks down loose in waves and it looks like the makeup team kept her look simple to showcase her natural beauty. During the shoot, Kostek wore a pair of trousers and a white blouse along with stiletto heels and this was a somewhat different look for her.

This particular look that Camille wore during the shoot wasn’t revealing or anything like the stunning bikini photos Kostek has shared in the past that got her Instagram followers buzzing. However, she was still flaunting her stuff and added a hashtag about “girl power” to one of the photos on her Insta Stories.

After everybody celebrated wrapping up the shoot, Camille spent the evening having fun in New York City. She stayed at The James New York hotel and got to Scarpetta for a fabulous dinner.

Kostek looked gorgeous in a short black sweater dress, a black pageboy cap, and knee-high white heeled boots. The short black dress showed off Kostek’s long, slim legs and definitely made for a saucy look when paired with the stunning stiletto boots. In some of the photos, Camille also had a gorgeous tan jacket on and she kept her hair down in its signature loose waves.

What’s next for Camille Kostek? Fans are counting down until her rookie shots for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit the newsstands and she’s teased plenty of other projects that she has in the works.

As for her relationship with Patriots star Gronkowski, she recently noted in an interview with the Improper Bostonian that this romance is no fling. Kostek said she doesn’t think marriage is necessarily in her near future, and she’ll probably be quite surprised whenever she gets a proposal. Camille says she and Rob are very career-focused right now, but they do see a future with one another.

The future definitely seems bright for Camille Kostek. She’s got a dream relationship with Rob Gronkowski, a stunning body and a natural beauty that helps her stand out from the crowd, and a career that’s on fire and taking her amazing places.