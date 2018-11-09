‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Rey’s Wife Mia Shocks Sharon!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 12, bring a brand new face to Genoa City amidst sparks between Sharon and Rey — and a pact for Phyllis and Nick.

Expect to see sparks fly between Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case), according to She Knows Soaps. Even before Sharon broke things off with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the altar, something brewed between Sharon and Rey, despite all of the things stacked against them. First of all, Rey came to Genoa City to investigate J.T.’s disappearance, which Sharon was involved in — along with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Multiple times now, Sharon and Rey have flirted with each other — sharing whipped cream fights, new bed discussions, and even a near kiss recently. During these tense moments, they have both admitted that they need to step back and not cross any lines, especially because Sharon works with Rey at Genoa City Police Department — and because Sharon is Rey’s landlord. As fans may recall, he lives above Crimson Lights, her coffee shop. Plus, there’s one other glaring fact that is keeping these two apart. Rey’s married.

In not so surprising news, Rey’s wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), arrives in Genoa City to set things straight on Rey, according to the Inquisitr. Things could prove quite interesting as more of Rey’s back story gets revealed via Mia. Sharon barely even knows Rey, so who knows what surprises Mia brings to the table. One thing is sure — Rey continually says that he’s married and avoids going all the way over the line. Plus, he recently revealed that he doesn’t understand how somebody could go back on a vow to love somebody for a lifetime. There’s something going on with Rey and his estranged wife, and Mia’s entrance will surely bring some sparks of its own.

Finally, Phyllis and Nick forge a pact with each other. While Nick insisted that sleeping with Phyllis wasn’t his revenge on Sharon, and that she wasn’t his rebound girl, things between these exes seem convenient. Nick and Phyllis just came out of long relationships with Sharon and Billy (Jason Tompson) respectively, and neither is looking for anything serious at the moment. They have a long and storied history, and they have a shared daughter in Summer (Hunter King).

Given that they’re both high-powered CEOs (of Jabot and Dark Horse) right now, Phyllis and Nick face demanding work schedules. This could be either good or bad. For now, they each understand the stress and work that goes into running a company. However, should things move forward between them, their busy work schedules might cause an issue.