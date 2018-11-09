Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital Following Fractured Ribs Scare

The associate justice plans to 'work from home' today, according to a statement from a Supreme Court spokeswoman.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, was released from the hospital on Friday morning following a bout of bruised ribs that occurred after she fell in her office earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court explained that Ginsburg was “doing well and plans to work from home today,” according to reporting from CNN.

Ginsburg was working in her office earlier this week when she fell. She went home and experienced discomfort that didn’t go away. On Thursday morning, she went to a hospital for observation and treatment, where it was discovered she had bruised three of her ribs on her left side.

The oldest of the Supreme Court justices currently serving on the bench, Ginsburg’s fall worried many users on social media. A member of the liberal bloc of justices on the court, some may have been worried about her health, and the potential for President Donald Trump to possibly appointing a conservative justice in her place should the worst of all worst outcomes potentially happen.

Users on social media began stating that Ginsburg’s office had to be covered in pillows until at least 2020, and some even offered to volunteer their own ribs to replace her bruised ones, according to previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

Those types of concerns may be overblown, however, as Ginsburg has proven herself a formidable person. She has survived a heart procedure in the past, as well as two bouts of cancer. She’s also indicated she doesn’t plan to step down from the bench anytime soon, suggesting she could be there long after 2020.

“I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” Ginsburg has said in the past, regarding the time she believes she can stay on the Supreme Court.

Trump has already appointed two conservative justices to the Supreme Court, including the controversial pick of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced a more moderate former member of the High Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy, in October.

Some ideas about reforming the Supreme Court, including how long a member can serve on the bench, have been proposed to deal with the complexities and sometimes vitriolic debates that come about during nomination hearings.

Three-quarters of Americans, for example, support the idea that members of the Supreme Court should have tenure limits, per additional reporting from the Inquisitr. Nearly three-in-five believe the system of appointing justices to the court is “broken,” the survey also found.