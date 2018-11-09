‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Tessa Hides Major Money From Mariah!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 9 features some relationship changes for several in Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finally became the voice of reason and suggested that the Fab Four stop meeting up since their meetings started to draw suspicion. Plus, Phyllis also has a company to run — Jabot. It all seemed like it was too little too late. As for Sharon (Sharon Case), she would undoubtedly appreciate no longer meeting with Phyllis given that Nick (Joshua Morrow) slept with Phyllis, which led Sharon to dump him at the altar.

Plus, Sharon would love it if Nikki stopped asking her to snoop on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) at work. Sharon decided to quit her job at the Genoa City Police Department because she and Rey work too well as a team, and she told him she doesn’t want to cross a line. Plus, there was also the fact that Sharon is hiding a massive secret from Rey and he is investigating J.T.’s murder, which is a crime she helped commit. Ultimately, Sharon decided to keep her job after she and Rey set precise boundaries — again.

Phyllis and Kerry (Alice Johnson) also discussed Jabot’s product lines and the replacements. Kerry suggested that the lines were bloated, and Phyllis agreed, so they planned to work on that because Kerry plays to win. Later, Jack (Peter Bergman) introduced Kerry to Nate (Brooks Darnell) who just got a job at Memorial. Then, Jack asked Kerry to be his date to the Jaboutiques launch and after-party. For his efforts, Jack got, “I will definitely think about it,” from Kerry.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) pressed Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) for an answer about them moving in together. Tessa agreed that they should, but she also stipulated that Mariah could not be the one supporting her. Because they decided to split the rent, Mariah moved into Tessa’s tiny studio apartment. Mariah gathered her things from Sharon’s and said a quiet goodbye to the only real home she’d ever known. Then, she excitedly started her new life adventure with Tessa.

Of course, the logistics of fitting a whole person into Tessa’s already crowded apartment proved to be difficult, and Mariah barely had any closet space in part because of Tessa’s variety of duffle bags. Later, when Mariah took a box downstairs, Tessa grabbed a duffle bag, and it was full of cash. Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that soon Mariah will catch onto Tessa and her moneybags.

Also, Victoria heard from Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), and he indicated he isn’t doing well, but he didn’t want to come home. Reed was a wreck, and Victoria felt guilty over her part in J.T.’s murder and coverup. Nikki advised her daughter that the Fab Four will emerge unscathed.