Kathy Griffin Announces Split From Boyfriend Randy Bick After 7 Years Together

After 7 years together, Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have decided to part ways.

The comedienne took to her Twitter account yesterday to announce the news of the split, poking fun that she made it public information first before another news outlet was able to pick up the story. Specifically, she pointed at Harvey Levin and TMZ.

“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up,” she said. “After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him. There, now those jerks at TMZ wont get the story first. Go back to your bootlicking, @HarveyLevinTMZ.”

Many people took to Griffin’s Twitter post to share their support for Kathy as she goes through this tough time. Thus far, the post has already received over 16,000 favorites in addition to 2,600 comments. Many fans chimed in to wish Kathy well in her dating future, while others made light of the situation — much like Griffin would.

“Kathy, I am not one of your LBGT [sic] supporters. I’m a straight while male and despite that fact, I’m still a big fan. Good luck in love in the future,” one user replied.

“That’s how you control a narrative. Sending you warm single girl thoughts, Shero,” another fan wrote.

Even some of Griffin’s famous pals, including Will and Grace star Debra Messing, commented on the tweet.

“Send you both love. You had a beautiful chapter together,” Messing wrote.

According to the NY Daily News, Griffin and Bick first met in 2011 at a wine festival. Bick is famously 18 years Griffin’s junior, and also served as her manager for quite some time. As of January, the couple were living together in Griffin’s home in Bel Air — and he also stuck by Kathy’s side in 2017 after the comedienne received a ton of backlash for her holding up a fake and bloodied Donald Trump head.

“It’s been really hard. It seems like everybody turned,” Bick said of the tough time in Kathy’s life.

Griffin also spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the backlash, saying that he had no idea that it would be so bad.

“The image was inspired by Trump’s sexist comments to Don Lemon about Megyn Kelly from the 2015 campaign,” Griffin said of the controversy. “So the mask photo was meant to be a play on those sexist comments about Megyn… Did I know the photo would cause controversy? Of course… but I thought it would be a one- or two-day thing. My point was to do something provocative in an attempt to keep the spotlight shining on his sexism. In my mind that’s the role that comics are supposed to play.”

According to her website, Griffin has no scheduled tour dates at this time.